Police say driver dies when car sails of St. Louis bridge
Updated 2/26/2021 11:18 AM
ST. LOUIS -- A driver has died in a dramatic crash that saw his car sail over the side of a St. Louis bridge ramp and land upside down on train tracks below, police said.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on an approach ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge on the Illinois side, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The car was traveling north and merging onto Interstate 64 westbound when it hit a concrete barrier on the right side, flipped over the wall and plunged about 50 feet to the ground, Illinois State Police said.
An officer who was first on the scene of the crash found the driver and only occupant of the car dead inside the wreckage. His name has not been released.
