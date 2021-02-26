UN urges warring parties to halt fighting for vaccinations

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a 'sustained humanitarian pause' to enable the unhindered delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and the vaccination of millions of people in conflict areas.

The British-drafted resolution, cosponsored by 112 countries, reiterated the council's demand last July 1 for 'a general and immediate cessation of hostilities' in major conflicts on the Security Council agenda, from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia.

It expressed concern that an appeal for cease-fires in all conflicts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which was first made by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23, 2020, 'was not fully heeded.'

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, the current council president, announced the result of the email vote because the council has been meeting virtually, saying the resolution 'will help bring vaccines to 160 million people in conflict areas or displaced by conflict.'

'This is a first step,' she stressed, and it will require further international efforts.

But Woodward said the large number of cosponsors and unanimous council approval are 'a strong testament to the international commitment to seeing this happen."

'Obviously each of these situations will require further negotiations at country and even at field and local level,' she said. 'and we've asked the secretary-general to report back where they encounter barriers in this.'

The resolution adopted Friday recognizes 'that armed conflicts can exacerbate the COVID-19 pandemic, and that inversely the pandemic can exacerbate the adverse humanitarian impact of armed conflicts, as well as exacerbating inequalities.'

It also recognizes 'the role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good for health in preventing, containing, and stopping transmission, of COVID-19 and its variant strains, in order to bring the pandemic to an end.'

The Security Council stressed that 'equitable access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines' authorized by the World Health Organization or regulatory authorities 'is essential to end the pandemic.'

It also stressed 'the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy' in vaccinations.

And it called for donations of vaccines from richer developed nations to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need, including through the COVAX Facility, the ambitious WHO program to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world's poorest people.