 

Thierry Henry resigns as coach of Montreal in MLS

  • Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry exits the field after his team lost 3-1 to New York City FC during their MLS match, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry exits the field after his team lost 3-1 to New York City FC during their MLS match, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/25/2021 11:27 AM

MONTREAL -- Thierry Henry has resigned as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer after one season on Thursday, citing family reasons.

The 43-year-old former World Cup champion with France became Montreal's coach in November 2019. His team had eight wins, 13 losses and two draws in the pandemic-shortened season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

 

Montreal lost to New England 2-1 in the postseason play-in round, its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Henry said he is returning to London to see his children. Henry starred for Arsenal from 1998-2007.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 