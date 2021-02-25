Grammy-nominated or not, No. 1 hits over the years
NEW YORK -- The exclusion of The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights" at the 2021 Grammy Awards shocked many, but he's in good company: Prince's 'When Doves Cry" never scored a nomination either.
Here's a look at every Billboard No. 1 hit of the year since 1958, Grammy-nominated or not.
NOTE: Songs with an asterisk represent tracks that earned a Grammy nomination; songs with two asterisks won a Grammy.
2020: The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'
2019: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2018: Drake, 'God's Plan' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2017: Ed Sheeran, 'Shape of You' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2016: Justin Bieber, 'Love Yourself' (asterisk)
2015: Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, 'Uptown Funk' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2014: Pharrell Williams, 'Happy' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz, 'Thrift Shop' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2012: Gotye featuring Kimbra, 'Somebody That I Used to Know' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2011: Adele, 'Rolling In the Deep' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2010: Kesha, 'Tik Tok'
2009: Black Eyed Peas, 'Boom Boom Pow' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2008: Flo Rida featuring T-Pain, 'Get Low' (asterisk)
2007: BeyoncÃ©, 'Irreplaceable' (asterisk)
2006: Daniel Powter, 'Bad Day' (asterisk)
2005: Mariah Carey, 'We Belong Together' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2004: Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, 'Yeah!' (asterisk)(asterisk)
2003: 50 Cent, 'In Da Club' (asterisk)
2002: Nickelback, 'How You Remind Me' (asterisk)
2001: Lifehouse, 'Hanging by a Moment'
2000: Faith Hill, 'Breathe' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1999: Cher, 'Believe' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1998: Next, 'Too Close'
1997: Elton John 'Candle In the Wind 1997' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1996: Los del RÃo, 'Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)'
1995: Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1994: Ace of Base, 'The Sign' (asterisk)
1993: Whitney Houston, 'I Will Always Love You'(asterisk)(asterisk)
1992: Boyz II Men, 'End of the Road' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1991: Bryan Adams, '(Everything I Do) I Do It for You' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1990: Wilson Phillips, 'Hold On' (asterisk)
1989: Chicago, 'Look Away'
1988: George Michael, 'Faith'
1987: The Bangles, 'Walk Like an Egyptian'
1986: Dionne Warwick & Friends, 'That's What Friends Are For' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1985: Wham!, 'Careless Whisper'
1984: Prince, 'When Doves Cry'
1983: The Police, 'Every Breath You Take' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1982: Olivia Newton-John, 'Physical' (asterisk)
1981: Kim Carnes, 'Bette Davis Eyes' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1980: Blondie, 'Call Me' (asterisk)
1979: The Knack, 'My Sharona' (asterisk)
1978: Andy Gibb, 'Shadow Dancing'
1977: Rod Stewart, 'Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)'
1976: Wings, 'Silly Love Songs'
1975: Captain & Tennille, 'Love Will Keep Us Together' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1974: Barbra Streisand, 'The Way We Were' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1973: Tony Orlando and Dawn, 'Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ole Oak Tree' (asterisk)
1972: Roberta Flack, 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1971: Three Dog Night, 'Joy to the World' (asterisk)
1970: Simon & Garfunkel, 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1969: The Archies, 'Sugar, Sugar'
1968: The Beatles, 'Hey Jude' (asterisk)
1967: Lulu, 'To Sir with Love'
1966: SSgt. Barry Sadler, 'Ballad of the Green Berets'
1965: Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs, 'Wooly Bully' (asterisk)
1964: The Beatles, 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' (asterisk)
1963: Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs, 'Sugar Shack'
1962: Acker Bilk, 'Stranger on the Shore' (asterisk)
1961: Bobby Lewis, 'Tossin' and Turnin''
1960: Percy Faith, 'Theme from A Summer Place' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1959: Johnny Horton, 'The Battle of New Orleans' (asterisk)(asterisk)
1958: Domenico Modugno, 'Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)' (asterisk)(asterisk)