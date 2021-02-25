Best Buy, Domino's fall; Twitter, Smucker rise

 

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Quanta Services Inc., up $3.48 to $84.61.

 

The contractor for utility and energy companies reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profits.

L Brands Inc., up 71 cents to $52.36.

The owner of the Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works chains beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Twitter Inc., up $2.67 to $74.59.

The social media company gave investors an encouraging update on its long-term goals.

Domino's Pizza Inc., down $25.59 to $339.

The pizza chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

ViacomCBS Inc., down $3.10 to $62.50.

The media and entertainment conglomerate's fourth-quarter revenue disappointed investors.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $1.81 to $115.03.

The maker of Smucker's jam and Folgers coffee raised its annual profit forecast and reported good third-quarter earnings.

Wayfair Inc., down 8 cents to $258.05.

The online home goods retailer handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Best Buy Co., down $10.52 to $102.94.

The consumer electronics retailer's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

