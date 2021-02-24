Orlando City soccer player arrested on sexual assault charge

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A player for the Orlando City Soccer Club and his brother are accused of sexually assaulting a woman, sheriff's investigators said.

Jonathan Suarez-Cortes, 24, was arrested Tuesday night near Orlando, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The team said in a statement officials learned of its player's arrest late Tuesday and are gathering more information.

'No further comment will be provided by the club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete,' the statement said.

Sheriff's investigators said the deputies responded on Monday afternoon after a woman said she had been sexually assaulted by two men the previous afternoon. A special investigations detective took over the case and authorities were able to identify Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and his brother Rafael Suarez Jr. as suspects, the sheriff's office said.

SuÃ¡rez-CortÃ©s, 24, is a defender for Orlando City, acquired on loan from QuerÃ©taro FC earlier this month, according to the team's roster.

The men are being held in the Osceola County Jail. Lawyers for them were not available on jail records.