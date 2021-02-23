 

U19 European Championships canceled for 2nd straight year

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/23/2021 10:37 AM

NYON, Switzerland -- The annual Under-19 European Championships in men's and women's soccer were canceled Tuesday for the second straight year.

UEFA said government-imposed rules amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.

 

'The traveling of teams and staging of mini-tournaments would prove very difficult,' UEFA said.

The men's tournament was to have more than 50 countries playing in qualifying groups in March, leading to an eight-team final event in Romania starting June 30.

Women's qualifiers were scheduled in April ahead of a final tournament in Belarus in July.

The 2020 editions were canceled in Northern Ireland and Georgia, respectively for men and women.

