Indianapolis police shoot, critically wound person

INDIANAPOLIS -- An unidentified man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with Indianapolis police on the city's east side.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says detectives and SWAT officers stopped a vehicle containing a suspect who allegedly got out and began firing on officers. The officers fired back, wounding the unidentified suspect, who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

As a precaution, the uninjured female driver was also taken to the hospital. Authorities say a weapon was recovered by law enforcement on the street. No officers were injured during the incident.

Bailey said police was tracking the vehicle before the shooting because the passenger was wanted on two active warrants for violating a community corrections sentence for robbery.