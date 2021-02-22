Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy
ROME -- The Italian ambassador to Congo and an Italian carabineri police officer were killed Monday while traveling in Congo in a U.N. convoy, the Foreign Ministry said.
In a brief statement, the ministry said Luca Attanasio and the officer were killed in Goma. They were traveling in a convoy of the U.N. stabilization mission in Congo. There were no other details.
