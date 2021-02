No. 2 South Carolina recovers to beat No. 17 Wildcats 76-55

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gestures from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (13) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy, right, communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (13) dribbles against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett, center, huddles with teammates before an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) is surrounded by Kentucky forward Keke McKinney (3), Tatyana Wyatt (14), and Chasity Patterson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Zia Cooke scored 21 points and No. 2 South Carolina got back on track after its first Southeastern Conference loss in two seasons with a 76-55 victory over No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (18-3, 13-1 SEC) had won 31 straight over league opponents before blowing a double-digit, second-half lead at No. 21 Tennessee this past Thursday night.

Cooke and South Carolina's stingy defense ensured it wouldn't be two straight defeats. The Gamecocks held Rhyne Howard to 12 points on 2-of-11 shooting as senior LeLe Grissett shadowed the Kentucky star much of the game.

Point guard Destanni Henderson added 14 points as the Gamecocks' backcourt took control in a game where standout center Aliyah Boston finished with a season-low four points, nine fewer than her average coming in.

South Carolina broke out quickly in the second half as Grissett and Henderson had baskets to open a 38-30 lead.

A time out by Kentucky (15-6, 8-5) less than a minute in didn't stop the Gamecocks' charge and when Cooke drove to the hoop for a layup, got fouled and hit the free throw, they were up 43-32 and cruising to their fourth straight over the Wildcats.

Kentucky entered pointing to this one. After all, the Wildcats held a nine-point lead at home on South Carolina last month before falling 75-70.

But they couldn't get past South Carolina's relentless defensive pressure. The Wildcats had just eight field goals and Howard was scoreless over the first 17 minutes as they fell behind 31-21.

Howard, however, broke free with a pair of 3-pointers to lead a 9-2 Kentucky burst down the stretch and trailed just 34-30 at the half.

South Carolina blunted any hopes of Kentucky rally with their fast start to the third quarter. The Gamecocks held Howard to just six foul shots in the final 20 minutes as she missed all six of her field goal tries after halftime.

Grissett, the team's lone senior honored before tipoff, had 13 points and Laeticia Amihere had 12 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double this season.

THE BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats have had their problems with South Carolina the past few seasons, losing 13 of the last 14. When Howard struggles as she did against the Gamecocks, it makes things that much harder for Kentucky.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks played more through Boston and, while she didn't score much, the ball flowed more smoothly to Cooke and Henderson on the outside for open looks. Boston still had an impact with 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

UP NEXT

Kentucky plays at No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.

South Carolina finishes its home season with Mississippi on Thursday night.

