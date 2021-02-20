11 boats destroyed in Patoka Lake fire; 11 others damaged
Updated 2/20/2021 12:09 PM
BIRDSEYE, Ind. -- A fire has destroyed 11 boats at Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake and damaged 11 others, Indiana conservation officers said.
The fire began about 8:45 a.m. Friday and marina staff tried to extinguish it, officers said. Staff successfully moved two boats from the docks, creating a fire break.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The lake is located south of French Lick and east of Jasper.
