MATCHDAY: Wolves-Leeds in EPL; Lyon aims for 1st in France

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Friday:

ENGLAND

One of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League takes on one of the most pragmatic when Leeds travels to Wolverhampton to begin the 25th round. Only one team - West Bromwich Albion - has conceded more goals than Leeds' 42 so far, but Marcelo Bielsa's side is also the fifth highest scorer with 40 in its first season back in the top flight since 2004. One spot behind 11th-place Leeds is Wolves, who are barely averaging a goal a game in a year of transition under Nuno Espirito Santo but are proving harder to beat of late. Picking up two wins and a draw from their last three games - against Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton - has erased any minor concerns that Wolves could get dragged into a relegation fight.

GERMANY

The most in-form defense in the Bundesliga right now belongs to Wolfsburg, which is flying high in third and hasn't conceded a goal in any of its last five league games. Wolfsburg travels Friday to Arminia Bielefeld with the relegation contender fresh off nearly beating Bayern Munich in a 3-3 draw on Monday. A win would keep Wolfsburg on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and pile pressure on teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund which are fifth and sixth respectively.

SPAIN

Getafe tries to end a five-game winless streak when it visits Real Betis in the Spanish league. The southern Madrid club hasn't won since a 1-0 victory against last-place Huesca in January. It was outscored 11-1 during that streak with three straight losses in its last matches - against Sevilla, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. The poor run has left Getafe in 14th place, three points from the relegation zone. Betis, which has won two of its last three league matches, is seventh, close to the European qualification spots.

FRANCE

Lyon can put rivals Lille and Paris Saint-Germain under pressure with an away win at mid-table Brest. A win for Rudi Garcia's Lyon side would move it level on points at the top with Lille but ahead on goal difference. Lyon will play with a point to prove, too, having slipped to a 2-1 home loss against Montpellier last weekend in an usually sloppy performance. Lyon's prolific forward line of Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere was kept quiet in that game. But it could prove a difficult night for Brest's defense, which has allowed 44 goals in 25 games. Only three teams in the league have conceded more.

___

