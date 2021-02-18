 

Man killed in Chicago awning collapse identified

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/18/2021 11:28 AM

CHICAGO -- A man who was killed when an awning at an off-track betting site in Chicago collapsed under the weight of snow has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 54-year-old Randy Pate Sr., of Chicago

 

Pate was on a patio at Club Hawthorne Corliss in the Pullman neighborhood on the city's South Side with another man on Wednesday afternoon when the awning collapsed. Pate and a 59-year-old man were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Pate, a resident of the nearby West Pullman neighborhood, was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man, whose name has not been released, was reported in fair-to-serious condition.

The collapse was one of several reported in Chicago, which was hit with a blizzard this week that only added to the accumulation of snow that reached two feet in some areas of the city. Chicago Fire Department officials continue to warn residents about the possibility that more roofs and awnings.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 