Grains, livestock mixed.
Updated 2/18/2021 3:59 PM
Wheat for Mar.rose 18.50 cents at 6.6250 ceents a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.75 cents at 5.5025 a bushel, Mar. oats was up .50 cent at $3.5325 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 8.75 cents at $13.75 a bushel.
Beef lower amd pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fel .18 cent at $1.1512 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .22 cent at $1.3820 cents a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained .02 cents at $.8492 a pound.
