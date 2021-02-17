Clashes erupt in 2nd night of protests over rapper's jailing

A police officer shoots rubber bullets at protesters during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasel in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations over the arrest of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasel. Many protesters threw objects at police and used rubbish containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona. Associated Press

Demonstrators gather during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasel in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations over the arrest of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasel. Many protesters threw objects at police and used rubbish containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona. Associated Press

Police officers clash with demonstrators following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasel in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations over the arrest of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasel. Many protesters threw objects at police and used rubbish containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona. Associated Press

