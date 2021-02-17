Grains mixed and livestock lower.

Wheat for Mar.fell 13.50 cents at 6.44 cents a bushel; Mar. corn gained .75 cent at 5.53 a bushel, Mar. oats was off .50 cent at $3.5275 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 1 cent at $13.8375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .85 cents at $1.1530 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off 2.35 cents at $1.3842 cents a pound; while Apr. lean hogs dropped 1.27 cents at $.8490 a pound.