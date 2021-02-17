Grains mixed and livestock lower.
Updated 2/17/2021 4:06 PM
Wheat for Mar.fell 13.50 cents at 6.44 cents a bushel; Mar. corn gained .75 cent at 5.53 a bushel, Mar. oats was off .50 cent at $3.5275 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 1 cent at $13.8375 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .85 cents at $1.1530 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off 2.35 cents at $1.3842 cents a pound; while Apr. lean hogs dropped 1.27 cents at $.8490 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.