Music Review: Edie Brickell displays her power yet again

This cover image released by Thirty Tigers shows "Hunter And The Dog Star" by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. (Thirty Tigers via AP) Associated Press

Edie Brickell and New Bohemians, 'Hunter and the Dog Star' (Thirty Tigers)

The renaissance for Edie Brickell and New Bohemians continues on 'Hunter and the Dog Star,' the band's second record in just over two years following a 12-year recording hiatus.

Best known for the breakout Top 10 hit 'What I Am' released in 1988, Brickell has spent the 30-plus years since creating a diverse body of music that includes bluegrass records with Steve Martin, a Broadway musical and recently (and luckily) a reconnection with her original bandmates.

There's a chemistry with New Bohemians that never went away and the songs on 'Hunter and the Dog Star' are as fresh, buoyant and funny as any the band has ever laid down.

Brickell and New Bohemians' songwriting strength is the effortless way they can tell a story in under five minutes that's instantly relatable, sometimes heartbreaking, and delivered in a variety of musical styles. Each track on 'Hunter and the Dog Star' feels like a mini, musical screenplay.

'Sleeve' gleefully tells the story of a woman who 'got herself one' tattoo and 'now she got a sleeve.'

'Angels, peace sign, and a heart that says, mom,' Brickell sings on the jaunty opening track. 'Octopus, wizards, ace of spades, yin yang and Tweety Bird.'

'Don't Get in the Bed Dirty' is a cautionary tale about falling for empty online romances. 'Horse's Mouth' is a lighthearted ear worm about the pitfalls of believing gossip.

The standout track is 'Rough Beginnings,' where Brickell effortlessly tells the tale of Jasmine, 'a sunny girl living in Abilene/a pretty thing" who overcomes the odds for a successful life.

The whole record builds toward 'My Power,' which could easily be sung by Jasmine.

'Coming into my own now/I don't feel so alone now now now,' Brickell sings triumphantly to close the record. 'Coming back from a fall y'all/It takes all/My Power.'

Listeners should be glad that Brickell and New Bohemians are back, showing all of us, once again, their power.