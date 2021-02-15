The Latest: Osaka takes court in Australian Open quarters
MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
The quarterfinals are underway at the Australian Open, with 2019 champion Naomi Osaka facing Hsieh Su-wei in the first match. The 35-year-old Hsieh is the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.
Serena Williams, who is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title, plays No. 2-seeded Simona Halep in the other women's match Tuesday night.
On the men's side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov takes on 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.
