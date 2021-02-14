Aubameyang gets 1st EPL hat trick as Arsenal beats Leeds 4-2

Arsenal players celebrate after Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, left, celebrates with teammate Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Referee Stuart Attwell watching the VAR monitor during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, and Leeds United's Luke Ayling during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) Associated Press