Refreshed Beal scores 35, leads Wizards past Celtics 104-91

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, right, is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) and guard Bradley Beal, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) shoots against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) reacts after he was fouled by Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner (21) is called for a foul on Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, center, gestures next to referee Tony Brothers (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) walks by, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, reacts after he scored and was fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, reacts with guard Russell Westbrook (4) after he scored and was fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal returned from a rare night off to score 35 points, Russell Westbrook was a rebound short of a triple-double, and the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 104-91 on Sunday.

Beal, the NBA's leading scorer who sat out Friday night's loss to the New York Knicks, appeared rejuvenated as he hit 10 of 18 from the field, converted four 3-pointers and made all 11 of his free throws.

Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Rui Hachimura added 15 points for Washington.

Kemba Walker and Jalen Brown each scored 25 points for Boston, which has lost 10 of 16.

The Wizards, who led except for the early moments, ran off 11 straight points to take a 77-53 lead midway through the third quarter. This was the first time this season Washington held an opponent to fewer than 100 points.

Jayson Tatum, who entered the game averaging 26.6 points, was held to a season-low six points.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said he's often under internal pressure to play Tatum and Jalen Brown even more than he does. 'ťSometimes my 15-year-old asks me when I get home, 'śWhy isn't Tatum in here? Why isn't Brown in here?' Because they have to sit sometimes. You can't play those guys 48 minutes a game every single night,'Ł Stevens said. ... G Marcus Smart missed his eighth straight game with a torn right calf. ... Walker's 25 points were a season high.

Wizards: G Ish Smith was out with a strained right quadriceps. He'll also miss Monday's game, coach Scott Brooks said. '╗ F Anthony Gill was held out with a stomach virus. '╗ C Moe Wagner started for the first time this season. He scored 11 points.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Denver on Tuesday.

Wizards: Host Houston on Monday as John Wall returns to Washington.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports