 

The Latest: Djokovic, if fit, and Serena highlight schedule

  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives treatment during his third round match against United States' Talyor Fritz at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives treatment during his third round match against United States' Talyor Fritz at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Associated Press

  • United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

    United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/13/2021 7:02 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11 a.m.

 

Novak Djokovic - if he is healthy enough to play - and Serena Williams headline Day 7 as the fourth round of the Australian Open gets started.

There will not be any spectators in the stands because of a five-day lockdown imposed by the government in reaction to new COVID-19 cases in the area.

The first quarterfinal berths will be at stake with four women's matches and four men's matches on the singles schedule Sunday (Saturday EST).

Williams continues her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second match at Rod Laver Arena.

That will follow the matchup between three-time major champion Naomi Osaka and two-time Slam trophy winner GarbiÃ±e Muguruza.

Two other Grand Slam champions, Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek, will open the night session in Laver.

Their match is to be followed by eight-time Australian Open champion Djokovic against 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic - assuming Djokovic decides he can play.

The No. 1-ranked Serb hurt a stomach muscle when he fell during his fourth-round victory over Taylor Fritz and skipped practice on Saturday.

Other men in action include reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and the man he beat in that final, Alexander Zverev.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

