Wrong-way crash kills 3 people on Indianapolis freeway
Updated 2/13/2021 12:08 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Three people have died after a motorist driving in the wrong direction on an Indianapolis freeway struck another vehicle head-on.
Wayne Township Fire Department Division Chief Courtney Rice said one of the vehicles was headed east in the westbound lanes of interstate 70 when the crash occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Two people in one of the vehicles and the driver in the other were killed.
State police were investigating the crash.
