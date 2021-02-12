Ravens CB Smith unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was unharmed after he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in California earlier this week.

The robbery occurred Tuesday night at a hotel after Smith had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.

In a statement, the Ravens said: 'We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.'

It was unclear if Smith was specifically targeted by the assailant.

The 32-year-old Smith has played for the Ravens since being drafted in the first round out of Colorado in 2011. He was given a one-year extension in late December.



