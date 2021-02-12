DeRozan leads Spurs to strong start, 125-114 win over Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) battles Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) for a jump ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, right, goes up to shoot as he is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) reacts as he is fouled by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs capitalized on a dominant finish to the first half to beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night.

The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half. Keldon Johnson had 20 points and Dejounte Murray added 16. DeRozan had eight assists.

Young led the Hawks with 25 points. Young and other Atlanta starters sat out most of the second half after San Antonio stretched its lead to 39.

San Antonio led the full game and pulled away with 16 straight points late in the first half. The Spurs outscored the Hawks 41-19 in the second quarter.

San Antonio led 57-44 before starting the 16-0 run. Murray sank a 3-pointer and another jumper, and rookie Devin Vassell added a 3.

The Spurs led 77-48 at the break after scoring their most points in any half this season. Their previous high mark for points in a first half was 66 in a 131-119 win at Memphis on Dec. 23.

The 77 points are the most allowed by Atlanta in a first half this season.

The Spurs continued their hot shooting to open the second half. A 3-pointer and another basket by Johnson stretched the lead to 82-48.

After San Antonio took its big lead at 100-61 with 5:40 remaining in the third period, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce called a timeout and pulled all his starters. Backups played the remainder of the game.

Hawks rookie Skylar Mays took advantage of the extended playing time to score a career-high 20 points - his first game with more than two points. Mays sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Spurs seemed to lose their shooting touch against Atlanta's backups. After making 65.5% of their shots from the field while building the 100-61 lead, the Spurs finished at 52.9% for the game.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds. ... PG Derrick White (toe) had 11 points after missing the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday. White's return as a starter pushed Vassell back to the bench following his first career start. ... F LaMarcus Aldridge (sore right hip) missed his fifth consecutive game.

Hawks: Clint Capela had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. He has 10 or more rebounds in 20 of 22 games. ... After scoring a season-high 23 points in a 118-117 loss at Dallas on Wednesday night, Kevin Huerter made only two of eight shots for five points. ... Rajon Rondo (back) missed his second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Continue their seven-game road trip on Sunday at Charlotte.

Hawks: Complete a back-to-back at home against Indiana on Saturday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports