Indianapolis man pleads guilty to hate crime at neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and weapons charges after threatening a Black neighbor, prosecutors said Friday.

Shepherd Hoehn, 51, became incensed over the neighbor hiring a construction crew to remove a tree last June 18 and burned a cross above the fence line facing the neighbor's property; displayed a swastika on his fence; displayed a large sign containing several anti-Black racial slurs; displayed a machete near the sign; loudly played the Confederate anthem 'Dixie' repeatedly; and threw eggs at the neighbor's house, prosecutors said.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Hoehn's home two weeks later and discovered several firearms and drug paraphernalia, they said.

'Hoehn's hateful and threatening conduct, motivated by racial intolerance, is an egregious crime that will not be tolerated by the Justice Department,' Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pam Karlan of the department's Civil Rights Division said. 'Every person has a right to occupy, enjoy and feel safe in their homes, regardless of race, color or national origin.'

Hoehn's sentencing date has not been set. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the charges.