Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young fined $20,000 by NBA
Updated 2/11/2021 7:12 PM
NEW YORK -- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.
The incident occurred Wednesday night after Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play in the Hawks' 118-117 loss at Dallas.
'The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call,' the NBA said. 'Under the playing rules, Dallas' Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.'
