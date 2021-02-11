 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young fined $20,000 by NBA

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) fouls Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) by delivering a hand to the face as Doncic works to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

    Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) fouls Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) by delivering a hand to the face as Doncic works to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/11/2021 7:12 PM

NEW YORK -- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

The incident occurred Wednesday night after Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play in the Hawks' 118-117 loss at Dallas.

 

'The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call,' the NBA said. 'Under the playing rules, Dallas' Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 