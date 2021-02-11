AstraZeneca says 4th-Q earns triple on cancer drugs sales
Posted2/11/2021 7:00 AM
LONDON -- AstraZeneca, co-developer of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be authorized for widespread use, says fourth-quarter earnings more than tripled amid strong sales of its cancer drugs.
The Anglo-Swedish company said Thursday that net income rose to $1.01 billion from $313 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Drug sales increased 11% to $7.41 billion, driven by a 24% increase in cancer treatments.
The company posted $2 million of revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, which it has pledged to supply on a non-profit basis during the pandemic, and said it would begin reporting sales of the vaccine separately beginning in the next quarter.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.