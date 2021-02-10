Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 2/10/2021 3:55 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 32 cents to $58.68 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $61.47 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil remained at $1.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $5.20 to $1,842.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $27.08 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.65 Japanese yen from 104.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.2129 from $1.2120.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.