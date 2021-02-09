Police say multiple people were shot at Minnesota clinic
Updated 2/9/2021 12:59 PM
BUFFALO, Minn. -- Authorities say someone has shot multiple people at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.
The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina Clinic in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press. She said there were multiple victims.
