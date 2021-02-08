Detroit faces Florida for division matchup
Posted2/8/2021 7:00 AM
Detroit Red Wings (3-8-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (6-1-2, third in the Central Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Detroit in a matchup of Central Division teams.
Florida finished 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division games a season ago. The Panthers averaged 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.
Detroit finished 9-13-1 in division action and 5-26-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 142 total goals last season averaging 2.0 per game.
The teams square off for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.
Red Wings: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.