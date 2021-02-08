 

Bueckers carries No. 2 UConn past No. 1 South Carolina in OT

  • Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after her three-point basket against South Carolina in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (David Butler/Pool Photo via AP)

    Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after her three-point basket against South Carolina in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (David Butler/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/8/2021 10:08 PM

Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team's final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime victory Monday over top-ranked South Carolina.

The freshman scored all of the Huskies' nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim before dropping in to give the Huskies (14-1) the four-point margin with 10 seconds left.

 

The Gamecocks' Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.

The thriller came just hours after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.

Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 15 rebounds for South Carolina (15-2), which overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter. South Carolina had its 12-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 10 ARIZONA 79, NO. 11 OREGON 59

EUGENE, Ore. -- Cate Reese scored 25 points and Arizona completed a season sweep of Oregon.

Reese was 11 for 14 from the field while making all three of her 3-point attempts. Sam Thomas scored 14 points and Trinity Baptiste and Aari McDonald each added 13 points as the Wildcats (12-2, 10-2 Pac-12) shot 50.8% from the field.

Nyara Sabally scored 17 points to lead the Ducks (12-4, 9-4).

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 