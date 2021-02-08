State news agency says at least 24 killed in flooding of clandestine garment factory in Moroccan city of Tangier
Updated 2/8/2021 8:29 AM
RABAT. Morocco -- State news agency says at least 24 killed in flooding of clandestine garment factory in Moroccan city of Tangier.
