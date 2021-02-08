24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco
Updated 2/8/2021 8:32 AM
RABAT, Morocco -- At least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco's state news agency MAP reported Monday.
Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.
Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.
The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.
