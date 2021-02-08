Grains higher, livestock mixed
Updated 2/8/2021 11:26 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced 13 cents at $6.5675 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 12 cents at $5.61 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 4.50 cents at $3.5275 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 7 cents at $13.8125 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was unchanged on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle rose .75 cent at $1.1705 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.3765 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was unchanged at .7125 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.