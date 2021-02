Real Madrid captain Ramos has knee surgery, out 6 weeks

Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia, left, battles for the ball with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the Spanish Super Cup semi final soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Garcia scored twice in Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 victory and the team will play the final. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, top left, goes for a header with Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Balenziaga during the Spanish Super Cup semi final soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 and will play the final. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos gestures during the Spanish Super Cup semi final soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 and will play the final. Associated Press

MADRID -- Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has undergone successful knee surgery on Saturday.

Ramos' left knee internal meniscus had been bothering him for some time.

The club said Ramos did not say how long the veteran defender will be sidelined.

Players who undergo this type of surgery usually need about six weeks to fully recover.

Ramos is not likely to play Atalanta in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The 34-year-old Ramos had been playing through pain recently and ultimately decided on surgery to be fully fit for the final part of the season.

His last game was on Jan. 14 in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Among other players injured in the Madrid squad are Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports