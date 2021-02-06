Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh's family says she's dead at age 61 after years of brain cancer treatments
Updated 2/6/2021 12:21 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh's family says she's dead at age 61 after years of brain cancer treatments.
