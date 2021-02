The Latest: Goodell praises effort in playing in pandemic

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said it was an 'œextraordinary collective effort' to play through the pandemic without losing any games to COVID-19.

Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference Thursday that 'œthere were doubters' and a lot of unknowns. But he said innovative solutions were found through cooperation between the league and the players association.

Goodell said 1.2 million fans attended games socially distanced this season.

Twenty-two thousand fans will attend Super Bowl 55 Sunday between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. That will include 7,500 health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19.

