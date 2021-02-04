Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 2/4/2021 3:58 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 54 cents to $56.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $58.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $1.64 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.70 a gallon. March natural gas rose 15 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $43.90 to $1,791.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 66 cents to $26.23 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.55 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.53 Japanese yen from 105.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.1966 from $1.2025.
