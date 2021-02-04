Grains mixed and livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. declined 10.75 cents at 6.3750 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2 cents at 5.50 a bushel, Mar. oats was up .75 cent at $3.4975 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 1.25 cents at $13.7250 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .98 cent at $1.1645 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .98 cent at $1.3950 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 1.35 cent at $.7102 a pound.