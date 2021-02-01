 

Vikings pick Ryan Ficken as new special teams coordinator

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/1/2021 6:14 PM

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator and hired Josh Hingst as strength and conditioning coach on Monday.

Ficken is the longest-tenured coach on the staff, entering his 15th season with Minnesota. He was the assistant special teams coach for eight years and will now replace Marwan Maalouf, whose contract was not renewed after two seasons in the role. Special teams were a major problem in 2020 for the Vikings, from missed kicks to short punts to bad snaps to coverage lapses and penalties.

 

Hingst was the strength and conditioning coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons. He replaces Mark Uyeyama, who had the job for the past four years.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer still must also hire a new offensive coordinator, with the retirement of Gary Kubiak.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 