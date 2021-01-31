No. 3 UConn bounces back, rolls by No. 17 DePaul 100-67

Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa is pressured by DePaul's Deja Church (3) and Darrione Rogers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Connecticut's Aubrey Griffin is surrounded by her teammates as she holds her face after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the DePaul Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Connecticut's Aubrey Griffin holds her face after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the DePaul Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Connecticut's Christyn Williams (13) scores past DePaul's Deja Church, left, and Evina Westbrook during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) shoots over DePaul's Jorie Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, left, drives to the basket past DePaul's Kiara Dallmann (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Chrystin Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Paige Bueckers added 22 points and personal-best 10 assists, and No. 3 UConn bounced back from a rare loss to beat No. 17 DePaul 100-67 on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies (11-1, 9-0 Big East) haven't dropped consecutive games in 28 years. And they weren't about to let it happen this time, after losing at No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday.

UConn used a dominant second quarter to build a 14-point halftime lead. The Huskies remained in control the rest of the way and improved to 19-1 all-time against DePaul (9-4, 6-2) - 19-0 under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.

Williams made 12 of 15 shots. Bueckers nailed a personal-best 5 of 7 3-pointers. The star freshman also had seven rebounds and just one turnover.

Evina Westbrook scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. The Huskies shot about 58% and finished six points shy of their season high in a matchup between two of the nation's most prolific scoring teams.

Sonya Morris scored 19 for DePaul, which had won four in a row since a loss at UConn. Lexi Held added 16 points.

UConn trailed by as much as seven in the first quarter, only to turn things around in a big way in the second. The Huskies outscored the Blue Demons 29-11 in the period to take a 47-33 lead.

DePaul was ahead 29-28 when UConn went on a 10-0 run, capped by Buecker's 3 with 3:44 remaining. Bueckers also nailed a 3 in the closing seconds in the half, and Westbrook stole the inbounds, leading to a free throw that made it a 14-point game.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Make it 1,005 games without consecutive losses for the Huskies. The last time they dropped back-to-back outings? March 7 and 17, 1993, when they lost to Providence in the Big East tournament and Louisville in the NCAA.

DePaul: Playing their first game in 10 days, the Blue Demons went cold after a solid start. They shot about 36% and were 8-26 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies will try to make it back-to-back wins when they host St. John's on Wednesday.

DePaul: The Blue Demons visit Seton Hall on Thursday.

