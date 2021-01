No. 4 South Carolina, Cooke power past Alabama 87-63

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) attempts a pass against Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (12) and Destiny Rice (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

Alabama head coach Kristy Curry communicates with Megan Abrams (1) and Ariyah Copeland (22) before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, center, drives to the hoop against Alabama guard Megan Abrams (1) and Hannah Barber (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley high fives players before an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) battles for the ball against Alabama forward Ariyah Copeland (22) and Megan Abrams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Zia Cooke scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as No. 4 South Carolina won its 18th straight over Alabama and 28th in a row over Southeastern Conference opponents with an 87-63 victory on Sunday.

Cooke, the team's leading scorer, struggled to find her touch early on with just four points at the half as the Gamecocks (14-1, 9-0 SEC) trailed. But Cooke, the lightning quick 5-foot-9 sophomore, got it going in a major way after halftime as she led a 15-5 surge that put South Carolina ahead for good.

Aliyah Boston got the decisive stretch started with a go-ahead layup. Soon after, Cooke hit a 3-pointer and a pair of driving layups as South Carolina moved ahead 51-46. When Cooke added another three a minute later, the Gamecocks were up 58-46 and would not be caught.

Alabama (12-4, 5-4) looked for a while like it was ready to end its long losing streak to the Gamecocks, who last lost to the Crimson Tide in 2008 before coach Dawn Staley arrived.

This time, though, the Crimson Tide took advantage of open shots early and shoddy defense near the end of the opening half to lead 41-40 - just the fourth time this season South Carolina has trailed at the break.

Lewis hit a pair of 3s and Abrams another from long distance as Alabama opened a 16-8 lead. After South Carolina rallied to open a seven-point lead, Walker hit a pair of 3s and Destiny Rice drove a wide-open lane to put the Crimson Tide ahead.

Cooke and Boston were just 3 of 11 shooting the first two quarters and South Carolina missed 11 of its final 15 shots in the second period.

Things changed after halftime as Cooke powered South Carolina to its 11th consecutive win since its lone loss, a 54-46 defeat to No. 2 North Carolina State on Dec. 3.

Jordan Lewis led Alabama with 19 points while Jasmine Walker had 15 before fouling out.

The Gamecocks had three others with double-figure scoring: Destanni Henderson had 14 points, Brea Beal had 11 and Victaria Saxton 10.

Henderson also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Boston posted her second straight game with single-figure scoring, the 14.2-point a game performer managing just 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting. The 6-5 Boston did have a team high 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

THE BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide have had a strong showing this season - their 5-3 SEC start entering this game was its best since 1997-98 - and have had reliable scoring in Lewis and Jasmine Walker. But, like a lot of teams, they don't have strength to hang with South Carolina for four quarters.

South Carolina: Expect the Gamecocks climb closer to the top in the next rankings. Along with two more decisive SEC victories this week, South Carolina should benefits from losses by No. 2 North Carolina State and No. 3 UConn.

UP NEXT

Alabama plays its third straight ranked opponent when it faces No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.

South Carolina goes to Auburn on Thursday night.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25