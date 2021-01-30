Correction: Rod Stewart-Battery Charge story
Updated 1/30/2021 4:45 PM
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Rod Stewart and his son Sean facing misdemeanor battery charges, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prosecutors and defense attorneys have announced the Stewarts would not be going to trial for an altercation at a Palm Beach hotel on New Year's Day 2020. A lawyer for the Stewarts said the defense team has worked out details of a plea deal. Prosecutors have not announced a final agreement.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.