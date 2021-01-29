Dead woman found in Bloomington apartment building fire
Updated 1/29/2021 11:24 AM
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A dead woman has been found inside an apartment building that caught fire in Bloomington, police said.
Officers and firefighters were called to the fire on the city's west side around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and located the woman inside one of the apartments, Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.
The identity of the woman and her cause of her death have not yet been released. An autopsy was planned for Friday.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.