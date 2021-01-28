NC State and UConn lost for first time this season

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71 on Thursday.

Sheppard hit two of her four 3-pointers in the extra session and the Hokies (8-7, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away to beat a Top 5 opponent for the first time since 1985.

In overtime, Sheppard started the scoring with a 3-pointer, and the Hokies never trailed again. She made 12 of 14 free throws in the extra period.

Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Azana Baines had 16 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak,

Camille Hobby led N.C. State (11-1, 6-1) with a career-high 19 points. She made a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie it at 57.

No. 19 ARKANSAS 90, No. 3 UCONN 87

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead Arkansas to a victory over UConn.

It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.

Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.

UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook's 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.

Arkansas then scored the next 10 points to make it 87-79, the last three on a three-point play by Dungee. UConn pulled within 90-87 on Christyn Williams' layup with 34 seconds left, but neither team scored again.

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 27 points for the Huskies, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

No. 1 LOUISVILLE 79, NORTH CAROLINA 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Olivia Cochran scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half to lead Louisville, which withstood a late rally to beat North Carolina.

The Cardinals (16-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started strong. They made eight of their first 10 shots to take a 21-9 lead in less than six minutes and built a 67-35 lead late in the third quarter.

But Tar Heels (8-6, 3-6) made things interesting with a 17-0 second-half run. They got it down to an eight-point deficit with 1:18 left, but they could not get any closer.

No. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 79, No. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 52

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help South Carolina rout Mississippi State.

After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina used a dominant second quarter to take control of the game.

Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage and the Bulldogs never recovered.

Mississippi State (8-6, 3-4 SEC) shot just 22 of 65 from the field in the game

No. 7 MARYLAND 92, MICHIGAN STATE 52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu each scored 20 points, and Maryland breezed past Michigan State to provide coach Brenda Frese her 498th victory with the Terrapins.

Maryland (12-2, 8-1 Big Ten) took control with a 17-0 run in the first quarter, led by 20 at halftime and coasted to the finish. Four players scored in double figures for the Terps, who bounced back in impressive fashion after having their 10-game winning streak snapped earlier in the week at Ohio State.

Nia Clouden scored 15 for Michigan State (9-3, 4-3).

No. 8 TEXAS A&M 84, AUBURN 69

AUBURN, Ala. -- N'Dea Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season as Texas A&M beat Auburn.

Texas A&M (14-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) used a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to get a lead it wouldn't relinquish, despite several pushes from an upset-minded Auburn team in the third quarter.

Honesty Scott-Grayson hit four shots from deep and led the Tigers (5-10, 0-7) with 21 points, while Unique Thompson had 18 points and seven rebounds.

No. 14 OHIO STATE 78, No. 16 INDIANA 70

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Braxtin Miller made 3 of 5 from 3-point range with a season-high 25 points, and Ohio State overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Indiana.

It was Miller's second straight game setting a season high after scoring 18 points against Maryland on Monday. Dorka JuhÃ¡sz added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten), the 27th double-double of her career.

Grace Berger matched a season high with 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 for the Hoosiers (9-4, 7-2), who scored the first 11 points of the game.

No. 15 KENTUCKY 81, ALABAMA 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rhyne Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Kentucky used its balance to defeat Alabama.

Robyn Benton added 15 points for the Wildcats (12-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) and Chasity Patterson and Dre'Una Edwards scored 10 apiece with 10 different players scoring. Jazmine Massengill had seven points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench.

Jasmine Walker scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with three blocks for the Crimson Tide (12-4, 5-3), whose three losses have come to ranked teams.

No. 18 GONZAGA 77, PACIFIC 65

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Jenn Wirth scored 15 points with seven rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne had 14 points with nine rebounds and Gonzaga used a second-quarter blitz to cruise to a win over Pacific.

Kayleigh Truong added 10 points and eight assists for the Bulldogs (14-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), who used a 21-0 run in the second quarter to break the game open and led by 31 midway through the third.

Kaylin Randhawa led the Tigers (5-6, 3-5), who have lost 10-straight to the Zags, with 16 points. Randhawa and Lianna Tillman both scored nine points in the fourth quarter when Pacific hit 11 of 18 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers to make the final score respectable.

No. 20 TENNESSEE 68, MISSISSIPPI 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rennia Davis scored 21 points and Tennessee went 11 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off Mississippi.

The Lady Vols (11-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter and was down one with less than two minutes to play.

Donnetta Johnson's jumper at the 2:03 mark had Mississippi (7-6, 1-6) on top 61-60 before the Rebels had two misses on their next possession and a turnover after that. Meanwhile Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston each hit a pair of free throws and Davis made a layup for a 66-61 lead with 16 seconds left.

Johnson led Ole Miss with 19 points.

LSU 60, No. 22 GEORGIA 52

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU beat Georgia.

LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young's pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.

Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.

Jenna Staiti had 19 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (13-3, 5-3).

No. 23 NORTHWESTERN 87, IOWA 80

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and Northwestern beat Iowa for its first season sweep of the Hawkeyes since the 1982-83 season.

Northwestern (9-3, 7-3 Big Ten) won in Iowa City for just the second time in 18 games. Earlier this season, Iowa's 42-game home winning streak came to an end.

Star freshman Caitlin Clark made her fourth 3-pointer with 3:21 remaining to give Iowa a 72-71 lead, but the Hawkeyes would only make three more field goals the rest of the way. Pulliam helped secure it with a 3-pointer and eight made free throws in the final three minutes.

Monika Czinano scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds for Iowa (9-4, 5-4).

