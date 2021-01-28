Pakistan court orders man accused in American's death freed
Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the release of a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.
The court also dismissed an appeal of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh's acquittal by Pearl's family.
Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction in the death of Pearl in 2002.
