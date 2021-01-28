Coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has reached the US with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina
Updated 1/28/2021 11:27 AM
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has reached the US with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.