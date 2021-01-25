Sounders sign coach Brian Schmetzer to multiyear extension

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Sounders and head coach Brian Schmetzer have reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension.

Schmetzer, 58, has led the team to four appearances in the MLS Cup finals and two titles since taking over the team in 2016. He has a 67-37-24 regular-season record with Seattle and is 15-4-2 in the postseason during his tenure.

Terms of the extension were not released.

'I'm very pleased to be able to continue my coaching career with the club that is so close to my heart,' Schmetzer wrote in an open letter to Seattle's supporters Monday. 'Seattle Sounders FC has excelled in its commitment to winning and the community. I take my stewardship of the club with great honor and privilege, as the connection with our fans is sacred and has been at the cornerstone of our franchise.'

Schmetzer has been in the Sounders' organization since 2002, starting as coach of the team's USL team and then serving as assistant coach under Sigi Schmid from 2009-16.

A Seattle native, Schmetzer played professionally for 15 seasons, including a stint with the Sounders when the team was part of the North American Soccer League.

'Brian Schmetzer and I have an almost 20-year history of working together. Although I never doubted Brian would be back in 2021 and beyond, I am grateful that he will continue to lead Sounders FC for years to come,' Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement. 'Brian cares deeply for our club and community, he has a deep understanding of our culture and traditions, and no one is better poised to build upon the organization's recent success.'

