Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Leipzig, Leverkusen both lose

BERLIN -- Bayern Munich's closest challengers, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, both lost in the Bundesliga on Saturday to give the eight-time defending champions a chance to move seven points clear at the top.

Second-place Leipzig lost 3-2 at relegation-threatened Mainz and third-place Leverkusen lost 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg.

Bayern visits last-place Schalke on Sunday.

American midfielder Tyler Adams got Leipzig off to a great start with a goal in the 15th minute, but Moussa NiakhatÃ© scored twice for Mainz, either side of Marcel Halstenberg's 30th-minute strike for the visitors.

New signing Danny da Costa set up Leandro Barreiro for Mainz's winner in the 50th.

Midfielder Ridle Baku's 35th-minute header was enough for Wolfsburg.

Leverkusen made a good start but Nadiem Amiri and Lucas Alario missed early chances, with Alario striking the post before Wolfsburg gradually settled.

Leverkusen maintained its pressure but the defense took a break and left Baku to head in Renato Steffen's cross against the run of play.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz reacted at the break by bringing on former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah for his Bundesliga debut, but Wolfsburg saw out the win.

Luka Jovic scored his third goal in as many substitute appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt since returning from Real Madrid to seal a 5-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld.

Augsburg goalkeeper Rafa Gikiewicz saved a penalty to secure a 2-1 win over his former team Union Berlin. Gikiewicz denied Marcus Ingvartsen in the 56th, then produced a fine save to also thwart Taiwo Awoniyi.

Florian Niederlechner, who conceded the spot kick, had already scored twice for the home side.

Freiburg beat Stuttgart 2-1.

Hertha Berlin hosted fellow struggler Werder Bremen later Saturday.

