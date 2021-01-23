En-Nesyri nets hat trick as Sevilla rises to 3rd in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain -- Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat trick to lead Sevilla to a 3-0 win over CÃ¡diz, lifting the Andalusian side into third place in the Spanish league on Saturday.

En-Nesyri has 12 goals in 19 rounds and leads the Spanish league. The Morocco striker also scored a treble in a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad two weeks ago. He has four goals this season in the Champions League, where Sevilla plays Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 next month.

En-Nesyri opened the scoring in the 35th minute after JesÃºs 'Suso' FernÃ¡ndez's shot hit the post and fell for him to finish off.

En-Nesyri added a second goal four minutes later with a precise header to send a free kick by Suso through a crowded area and into the net.

He reached his hat trick in the 62nd with another header following a poor clearance.

After its sixth win in nine rounds, Sevilla moved two points ahead of Barcelona, which visits Elche on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, fifth-place Villarreal pulled level with Barcelona on points after a 0-0 draw with last-place Huesca. Barcelona is ahead of Villareal on goal difference.

___

